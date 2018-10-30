By News-Register staff • 

Cordie's mother declines diversion opportunity

Jennifer Weathers

Jennifer Weathers will not enter into the diversion program designed for individuals charged for the first time with driving under the influence of intoxicants, her attorney, Walter Todd of Salem, told Judge Ladd Wiles Tuesday morning during an appearance that lasted less than five minutes.

Weathers, 50, of King City, was previously arraigned in Yamhill County Circuit Court on one count each of DUII and recklessly endangering another person in connection with the death last August of her daughter, 27-year-old Meighan Cordie.

The charges are Class A misdemeanors.

Yamhill County Deputy District Attorney Benjamin Donner told Judge John Collins at that time that the prosecution will object to Weathers being eligible for the diversion program because there was a young child in the vehicle, Cordie's 3-year-old daughter.

Wiles said this was Weathers' last chance to enter into the diversion program, and Todd said that was understood, and he wanted the case placed on a future docket.

Weathers will be back in court at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 6.

Todd said there is a voluminous amount of discovery associated with the case, and there is more to obtain.

While out of custody, Weathers is prohibited from consuming alcohol and can have no contact with Cordie’s daughter, who is being cared for by her father.

Comments

myopinion

She's gonna skate on this entire ordeal! They can't prove her BAC

sbagwell

They should still be able to convict her of reckless endangering. However, that hardly seems to do a case of this magnitude justice.
It appears that she recklessly caused a death, left the scene without rendering aid and refused to cooperate with an investigation into her daughter's mysterious disappeance. If so, she should be doing hard time in the pen, in my view.
Steve

myopinion

I agree Steve, even if she was convicted of both charges, still nothing compared to what she deserves.

