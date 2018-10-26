Conference champs: Mac girls’ cross country earns 1st district title in 15 years
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Comments
Alice/Larry
A team photo with their trophy would have been a nice accompaniment.