Commissioners allocate funds to repay trail grants

Comments
David S. Wall
For those of you are keeping count...
Much of the grief for the Yamhelas Westsider Trail (Trail) could have been avoided if;
Former Commissioners Olson and Primozich should have placed the "Trail" issue on the ballot for the "Voters" to decide.
Commissioner Starrett should have been screaming all along (or at least from 2016) about the obligations as to accepting the "Grant money."
Commissioner Kulla also has the stain of not clearly communicating the obligations as to the "Grant money..." Especially, when the Land Use Board of Appeals (LUBA) kept remanding the "Trail" issue back to the County. Commissioner Kulla kept voting to spend money for the Bridge work.
Did the County Attorney, who doesn't suffer from publicly speaking his mind, publicly warn or advise anyone as to the "Grant money obligations?"
Did the County Executive publicly warn and or advise anyone as to the "Grant money obligations?"
The farmers will get their money back for attorney fees for the LUBA remands. And, the Horse they funded and betted on in the last election cycle came through with flying colors.
ODOT is getting their money back.
The Construction company is getting their money back.
And...None of the aforementioned parties had to "sharpen their pencils" to appease Starrett's crybaby demands.
Or, suffer financial damages by, "participating in the project thereby leading the county astray (my paraphrased words)" uttered by a frustrated and generally incompetent blowhard Commissioner "What's her name?"
I'm sure the story isn't over, yet...there must be a total accounting as to taxpayer monies wasted.
