Clifford L. Brotherton 1941 - 2025

Clifford L. Brotherton was born February 28, 1941, in McMinnville, Oregon. He passed away May 29, 2025, in Salem, Oregon.

In 1960, he married Velma Farmer, and together they had three boys, Alan, Rick, and Rip. He worked for Pepsi-Cola for seven years, as well as Mobile Home Sales and had property in Lafayette as “Sterling Enterprises” (now Kin’s Bar & Grill and El Toro Loco). He later married Barbara Hinton, who had sons, Michael (now deceased), and Mitch; and daughter, Michelle.

He loved old cars. He still had a ‘38 Chev he bought when he was 16 years old for $150.00.

Clifford is survived by his wife, Barbara; sons Alan, Rick, and Rip Brotherton; stepchildren, Mitch (Retta), and Michelle Hinton; and several grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 10, 2025, at the Dallas Church of Christ, 691 N.E. Kings Valley Highway, Dallas, Oregon.

To leave condolences, please please visit www.macyandson.com.