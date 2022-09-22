Claudette (Garvin) Reznicsek 1943 - 2022

Claudette (Garvin) Reznicsek passed away September 22, 2022, with her daughter and son at her side comforting her until her last breath. She was born March 27, 1943, in Albany, Oregon, to Aubrey (A.C.) Camp and Pearl L. Camp.

Claudette was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Patricia Winckler; son, Bruce D. Garvin Jr.; and two husbands, Bruce D. Garvin Sr. and Albert V. Reznicsek. She loved them with all her heart.

Claudette loved animals, camping, baking and decorating cakes, and spending time with her beloved family.

She is survived by daughter, Deborah Gill (George) of McMinnville; sons, Robert Beehner (Sheri) of Independence, and Derek Garvin (Robin) of The Villages, Florida; stepsons, Rick Reznicsek (Debbie) of Redmond, and Dan Reznicsek (Jennifer) of Salem; 19 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 1, 2022, at the Chapel of Macy & Son in McMinnville, Oregon. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com