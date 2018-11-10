November 10, 2018 Tweet

City cracking down on its sign law

Nic Miles, the code compliance officer with the McMinnville Planning Department, said he will contact local business owners after Thanksgiving if their signs violate the city’s sign law.

Miles’ actions have nothing to do with recent city council discussions about large pole signs and billboards. Rather, he said, he will be addressing all signs that are out of compliance.

Many business signs don’t follow the law, but Miles said there’s a difference between “non-conforming” and “non-compliant” signs.

Non-conforming signs were installed prior to the sign law, and city officials have created a program to help business owners bring these signs into compliance with permits and improvements.

Miles said non-compliant signs are different. They were installed after the law went into effect.

Examples include multiple flag signs posted into the ground and temporary signs that no longer seem all that temporary.

Political signs, in particular, can only stay posted for 14 days following the election.

Miles said the end of the campaign season provides the code compliance team an opportunity to talk to property owners about all non-compliant signs.

“We’ve fielded several calls regarding the sign-cluttered state of some properties around town, and it has been our goal since early spring to work our way through the various locations where non-compliant signs are present,” Niles said in the press release.

Team members will contact property owners directly between Nov. 26 and 30, especially in high-volume areas, and provide them with timelines to correct any problems.

“They’ll work with property owners to assure that signs are either relocated to a permitted area on the property, or removed if non-compliant,” Miles said.

City officials hope to have all sign problems resolved by the end of the year.

“Our sign ordinances exist for a number of reasons,” Planning Director Heather Richards said in the same press release. “Sign ordinances establish guidelines and procedures designed to enhance the health, safety and visual environment of the community while still permitting adequate visual communication through the use of signage.”

Miles said he realizes the city law may surprise some property owners — especially for people who have had their signs up for months or years.

“Our goal is to help folks understand the language of the code so they can prosper as well as maintain the attractiveness of our community,” he said.

For more information, call 503-434-7305.