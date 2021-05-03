Baer appointed Sheridan Mayor

Aaron Baer

City Councilor Aaron Baer was appointed Sheridan Mayor at Monday night’s council work session.

He succeeds Harry Cooley, who announced his resignation at the Monday, April 19 regular meeting, effective Friday, April 30. He began serving a new two-year term Jan. 1.

Cooley and his wife, Elaine, are moving out of the city, so he can no longer serve as an elected city official. The couple is relocating to rural Sheridan, on Gopher Valley Road.

Baer was the council president leading up to his mayoral appointment. He was elected to a new four-year term Jan. 1.

Councilor Roxie Acuff made the motion to appoint Baer. It was seconded by Sandy Walker. The council voted unanimously to seat Baer.

He said he would be willing to serve as mayor for the remainder of the term, and said he believes it is important that someone with knowledge of current city business serve in the position.

He immediately took an oath of office administered by City Recorder Yvonne Hamilton.

Baer’s council position expires Dec. 31, 2024, and City Manager Frank Sheridan told the council it should declare the position vacant and decide how it wants to fill the opening.

Councilor Jim Buckles said the position should be opened up to the public. Applications will be available immediately at city hall and on the city’s website, www.cityofsheridanor.com. The deadline is 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 11.

An appointment will be made at the Monday, May 17 regular meeting., at which time a new council president will be appointed.





