Arrests & Citations: Feb. 20, 2026

Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office

Brock Mason Speer, 37, McMinnville, Feb. 12, probation violation; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Sydney Marie White, 24, Keizer, Feb 12, failure to appear; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $5,000 bail.

Tavis Scott Johnson, 40, McMinnville, Feb. 12, fourth-degree assault, second-degree disorderly conduct; booked and released.

Deitrich David Peters, 44, Lebanon, Feb. 13, punitive contempt of court/eight counts; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $5,000 bail.

Sara Jesusa Benjamin Portillo, 38, Amity, Feb. 13, failure to appear; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $5,000 bail.

Paul Anthony Bonds, 33, Amity, Feb. 14, driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving; booked and released.

Travis William Ferguson, 47, Dallas, Feb. 15, attempted murder, second-degree assault, first-degree kidnapping, strangulation/three counts, unlawful use of a weapon/two counts, domestic menacing; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Scott Andrew Wilson, 43, Carlton, Feb. 15, first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse/six counts, encouraging sexual assault of an animal/two counts; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $250,000 bail.

Jeffrey Dale Twenge, 62, Newberg, Feb. 15, interfere with making a report, harassment; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Matthew Jeffrey Wisher, 35, Canby, Feb. 16, driving under the influence of intoxicants; booked and released.

Mitchell Andrew Jones, 37, Willamina, Feb. 16, post-prison supervision sanction, unlawful possession of methamphetamine; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Keisha Ann Freeman, 36, Portland, Feb. 17, first-degree failure to appear; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $15,000 bail.

Shannon Marie Stone, 30, Sheridan, Feb. 18, driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving; booked and released.

Adam Buster Scroggins, 52, Salem, Feb. 18, Lincoln County hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $20,000 bail.

Ann Marie Christenson, 55, McMinnville, Feb. 18, probation violation; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

McMinnville Police Department

Daniel Ray Thornton, 41, Oregon City, Feb. 12, unauthorized use of a vehicle; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Eric Zur Thomas, 46, McMinnville, Feb. 12, probation violation; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Noelle Christine Berry, 39, McMinnville, Feb. 13, failure to appear; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $5,000 bail.

Jeremiah Lynn Whiffen, 42, Sheridan, Feb. 15, McMinnville Municipal Court hold, Lincoln County hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $1,000 bail.

Devin Zane Burnett, 23, McMinnville, Feb. 15, second-degree criminal mischief, violation of restraining order/three counts; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Dominic David Smith, 46, Salem, Feb. 16, second-degree criminal mischief, Marion County hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $5,000 bail.

Matthew Michael Hunt, 42, McMinnville, Feb. 17, McMinnville Municipal Court hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $2,000 bail.

Cutis Lee Jensen, 60, McMinnville, Feb. 17, McMinnville Municipal Court hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $2,099 bail.

Jack Anthony Sacks, 41, McMinnville, Feb. 17, McMinnville Municipal Court hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $2,099 bail.

Jose Trinidad Negrete Camarillo, 34, McMinnville, Feb. 17, McMinnville Municipal Court hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $2,999 bail.

Dylan Brian Freeborn, 18, McMinnville, Feb. 17, McMinnville Municipal Court hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $5,000 bail.

Newberg-Dundee Police Department

Ramon Espinoza, 33, Keizer, Feb. 16, Marion County hold, Washington County hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Jacob Stephen Kennen, 42, Newberg, Feb. 17, Newberg Municipal Court hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $10,000 bail.

Jesse Josue Preciado, 33, Sheridan, Feb. 18, unauthorized use of a vehicle, first-degree theft, second-degree criminal mischief; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $30,000 bail.

Kode Jeffery Doschadis, 21, Gresham, Feb. 17, second-degree escape, resisting arrest, Polk County hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Patricia Barbara Ann Rose, 34, Portland, Feb. 17, driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, failure to perform duties of driver when property is damaged, recklessly endangering another person, second-degree criminal mischief, failure to appear; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $5,000 bail.

