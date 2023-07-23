Amity residents urged to boil water

Due to the loss of water pressure in the distribution system on Saturday, July 22, potentially harmful bacteria could be present in the Amity water supply, according to the city. If bacteria is present, it could make you sick, and there is concern for residents with weakened immune systems.

There are about 600 utility accounts in the city which has a population of about 1,800.

Do not drink the water without boiling it first. Customers should bring water to a rolling boil for one full minute, allow the water to cool before using and store the cooled water in a clean container with a cover. Customers should use boiled water that has cooled or bottled water for drinking, brushing teeth, washing fruits and vegetables, preparing food and baby formula, making ice and cleaning food contact surfaces.

Pumps are back online and water pressure should soon return to normal. The city will inform residents when tests show no bacteria and the boil water notice is removed. It is anticipated the problem will be resolved in 24 to 48 hours.

“We’re still under a boil water notice,” Amity Mayor Rachel King told the News-Register at about 6:45 p.m. Sunday.

While the boil water advisory is a precaution, to limit risk to health, customers should follow the advisory instructions.

“The entire water system in online,” King said. “Residents are going to see water coming out of the tap. But until further notice and the advisory is lifted, we need to take all precautions.”

For information contact City Administrator Nathan Frarck at nfrarck@ci.amity.or.us. General guidelines on ways to reduce the risk of infection by contaminants in drinking water are available from the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791, the Oregon Health Authority Drinking Water Services at 971-673-0405 or email at infodrinkingwater@dhsoha.state.or.us.

Frarck has only been on the job about a month. He was hired after Michael Thomas resigned.

“He has responded in an awesome way,” King said. “This is just unfortunate.”

She also praised the work of the three-member Public Works Department crew. The city also received assistance from Director Brian Young and Yamhill County Emergency Management.

“Public Works worked into the night (Saturday into Sunday morning),” King said.

