Amity mayor resigns

Amity pro tem Mayor Ryan Lehman

Amity Mayor Joshua Clark, who ran unopposed in last November's general election and took office Jan. 1, resigned before the start of Wednesday night's regular city council meeting.

He told councilors Robert Andrade, April Dyche, Rachel King, Sandy McArthur and Napua Ann Rich that he was leaving office for personal reasons he did not want to disclose.

Clark had already informed City Administrator Michael Thomas of his decision.

"Thank you for electing me," Clark said. "I learned a lot in my three months."

Lehman, the council president, will serve as pro tem mayor until the position is filled by appointment of the council. The new mayor will serve through December 2024.

See Friday's print edition for additional details.