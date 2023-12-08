Yamhill, Sheridan host holiday events

Yamhill and Sheridan residents will gather in their respective cities for Christmas events this weekend.

* Yamhill’s annual tree lighting event will be held at 6 p.m., Friday, Dec. 8, adjacent to city hall. Mayor Yvette Potter will read “A Visit From St. Nicholas”; cider and cocoa will be served, and goodie bags provided.

* Sheridan’s Christmas parade will start at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, moving from the city park to the high school. Santa will welcome children at the school, where a Christmas bazaar will be open earlier that day.

Sing We Now of Christmas, a concert honoring the late Ken and Barbara Knutson, will begin at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10, in Trinity Lutheran Church, 311 S.E. Schley St., Sheridan.

The concert will feature the Festival Carolers directed by Solveig Holmquist, daughter of the Knutsons, who were active in the community for many years. Their other daughter, Emilie Molley, works at Sheridan High.

Admission is free, but donations will be accepted for the Sheridan School District music fund.