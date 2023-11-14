Wet Season music series starts Nov. 18

The band Alder Street opens the 2023 Wet Season Concert Series, 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, at West Valley Community Campus, 266 S.E. Washington St., in Willamina. Events are scheduled the third Saturday of each month through April. (The October opener, with Tony Coleman Band, has been rescheduled to April 20.) All concerts are free, while donations are accepted. There is space for dancing, and good will be available for sale.

The Dec. 16 event will be a holiday sing-along. Bart Budwig will perform Jan. 20, Joanne Broh on Feb. 17 and The Big Red Band on March 16.