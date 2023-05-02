Wendy Faye Rieskamp 1966 - 2024

Wendy Faye Rieskam, of McMinnville, Oregon, passed away peacefully on April 2, 2024. She was born December 14, 1966, in Medford, Oregon, to James and Jane Rieskamp.

Wendy lived most of her life in McMinnville. She volunteered many years at the hospital. She never knew a stranger and always had a smile and a hug for everyone. She loved traveling to Las Vegas, Disneyland and New York City with her mother, sister and nieces. She also enjoyed many trips to the beach with her mother.

The last six months of Wendy’s life she was bedridden, and her sister, Natalie, was there with her nearly every day. Wendy’s eyes would light up when Natalie’s husband Dan would walk into the room.

Wendy was preceded in death by her father, James Rieskamp; grandparents, Jim and Luella Rieskamp, and Sam and Elaine Zier; aunt and uncle, David and Elaine Wade; and cousins, Jeffery Wade and Eric Rieskamp.

Wendy is survived by her mother, Jane Bates; her sister and brother-in-law, Natalie and Dan McKinney; her aunt and uncle, Wayne and Mary Jane Rieskamp; aunt, Faye Hunt; nieces, Katie Davis, Tara Milton, and their children; plus six cousins and their children.

Wendy is now one of God’s angels and wrapped in the arms of Jesus. Her loving smiles, hugs and kisses will be missed by all who knew her. A special thank-you to her life-long friend, Tina Mayes, and her Uncle Wayne for the many hours they spent by her bedside.

Services will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at the Chapel of Macy & Son in McMinnville, with burial following at Pike Cemetery. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com