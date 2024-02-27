Weather leads some districts to put buses on snow routes

Yamhill Carlton and Newberg school districts have put buses on snow routes this morning because of ice and snow in hilly areas.

Drivers should use caution on their commute this morning due to the cold weather, as well.

Temperatures on the valley floor are above freezing, but higher elevations may see snow, the National Weather Service said. Rain is expected through the rest of the week, with temperatures in the 30s overnight and low- to mid-40s during the day.