By News-Register staff • 

Title IX complaint pushes district review of practice build

Only online subscribers may access this article.

One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Click here for one-day access.

For all other subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please .

Comments

tagup

Pretty sure the girls softball facility received benefit of some donations and volunteer efforts during construction and was not totally funded by the district.

Joel

Good grief. Everybody's a victim these days.

tagup

While I understand your point, women’s athletics has been underfunded for a long time.....

Rustyoar

The point is the baseball hitting facility was funded by private donations and the softball hitting facility, approved by coaches, was funded with school funds. The baseball complex is a beautiful field with new turf infield and bathrooms, however it has to support multiple teams late into the night. Freshman and sophomores starting games on school nights at 7:30 in March stinks for the kids and neighbors. For a 6A school to have only one baseball field is a real challenge. Hopefully a second baseball field can be funded as well as improved safety for that complex along that road. Someone is going to get hit there. There are options for a second field over there, they just need to be approved and executed by the district...

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design and Web Development by Buildable