Title IX complaint pushes district review of practice build

Pretty sure the girls softball facility received benefit of some donations and volunteer efforts during construction and was not totally funded by the district.
Joel
Good grief. Everybody's a victim these days.
tagup
While I understand your point, women’s athletics has been underfunded for a long time.....
Rustyoar
The point is the baseball hitting facility was funded by private donations and the softball hitting facility, approved by coaches, was funded with school funds. The baseball complex is a beautiful field with new turf infield and bathrooms, however it has to support multiple teams late into the night. Freshman and sophomores starting games on school nights at 7:30 in March stinks for the kids and neighbors. For a 6A school to have only one baseball field is a real challenge. Hopefully a second baseball field can be funded as well as improved safety for that complex along that road. Someone is going to get hit there. There are options for a second field over there, they just need to be approved and executed by the district...