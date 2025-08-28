Tickets available for Crown of County
Eight contestants will vie for the crown with a talent contest and other rounds. They are Debbie Harmon Ferry, director of alumni and parent engagement at Linfield University; McKenzie Moorhead, sanitation engineer and volunteer with Walnut City Rollers and Cruising McMinnville; Erich Berg, owner of Ricochet Wines; Emily Carlson, assistant director of health promotion and survivor advocacy at Linfield; Amanda Farmer, founder of St. Bezzie’s Art Collab; Stephanie Fuchs, a senior at McMinnville High School; James Howe, writer; and Scott Parker, director of the Chehalem Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Judges will be Yamhill County Sheriff Sam Elliott, Yamhill County District Attorney Kate Lynch, Yamhill County Health & Human Services Director Lindsey Manfrin, Yamhill County Housing Authority Director Vickie Ybarguen, and Remy Wines owner and former mayor Remy Drabkin.
Crown of Yamhill County will start at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4, at Gallery Theater, Second and Ford streets in McMinnville. In addition to the competition, the evening will include food, beverages and a silent auction.
The event coincides with Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Tickets are $25 through the event page at hendersonhouse.org/crownofyc2025
Comments