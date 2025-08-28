Tickets available for Crown of County

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##The inaugural “Crown of Yamhill County” winner Elise Yarnell Hollamon of Newberg croons “Part of Your World” in the talent section of last year's event.

Eight contestants will vie for the crown with a talent contest and other rounds. They are Debbie Harmon Ferry, director of alumni and parent engagement at Linfield University; McKenzie Moorhead, sanitation engineer and volunteer with Walnut City Rollers and Cruising McMinnville; Erich Berg, owner of Ricochet Wines; Emily Carlson, assistant director of health promotion and survivor advocacy at Linfield; Amanda Farmer, founder of St. Bezzie’s Art Collab; Stephanie Fuchs, a senior at McMinnville High School; James Howe, writer; and Scott Parker, director of the Chehalem Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Judges will be Yamhill County Sheriff Sam Elliott, Yamhill County District Attorney Kate Lynch, Yamhill County Health & Human Services Director Lindsey Manfrin, Yamhill County Housing Authority Director Vickie Ybarguen, and Remy Wines owner and former mayor Remy Drabkin.

Crown of Yamhill County will start at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4, at Gallery Theater, Second and Ford streets in McMinnville. In addition to the competition, the evening will include food, beverages and a silent auction.

The event coincides with Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Tickets are $25 through the event page at hendersonhouse.org/crownofyc2025