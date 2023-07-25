Sheridan and Willamina plan garage sale

A combined Sheridan and Willamina garage sale will happen Friday and Saturday, July 28-29, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Garage sale maps, which will be available Thursday, July 27, will be available at all participating sale sites in each city and at city hall in each community.

The sales are sponsored by city of Sheridan, Sheridan Chamber of Commerce, Willamina Economic Improvement District and city of Willamina.

For information, contact cityofsheridanor.com or willaminaoregon.gov.