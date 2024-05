Sharon K. Gibbon passed away peacefully on May 21, 2024. She was born Sharon K. Pendergraft in Sedan, Kansas, along with 12 brothers and sisters. She is survived by her husband, Dennis Gibbon; two children, Michael and Anna Keen; four stepchildren; two grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She loved her dogs and spent countless hours sewing and crafting and enjoyed jigsaw puzzles. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com