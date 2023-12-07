Sewer main breaks in Carlton

Carlton Public Works staff are working to stop the flow of sewage from a main line that broke today on East Main Street near the 600 block.

The break has allowed sewage to spill. The city is asking people to avoid the area of the break and the Hawn Creek waterway just east of that site.

Thus far, city officials said, residents can continue using city water and sewer as they normally do. “Public Works has back-ups in place and is figuring out a fix,” they said.

Workers have been accessing the situation and will be making repairs as soon as possible, they said.

The city received word of the break about 2 p.m., according to city staff.

Notices have been sent out to Carlton residents. For more information, call Carlton Public Works, at 503-752-3104.