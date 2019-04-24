Russell John Hiller - 1958 - 2019

Russell John Hiller, 60, of La Grande, Oregon, passed away April 24, 2019, in Richland, Washington. Russ was born May 25, 1958, in Portland, Oregon, to John and Patricia Hiller. He graduated from high school in McMinneville, Oregon. He married Dana Gunter in 1978, and they had two daughters together, Tina and LeAnna in Lincoln City. Russ relocated his family to Milton-Freewater in 1989 while he attended Walla Walla Community College to pursue a degree in Autobody Technology. Russ married Brenda Roberts in 2002, and relocated to La Grande in 2016 to be closer to his daughters and grandchildren. He enjoyed being on a dart league when he lived in Milton-Freewater and in La Grande. He also enjoyed riding his motorcycle, playing games with family, and painting cars/motorcycles. Russ is survived by his daughters, Tina Baxter (Ryan) and LeAnna Hadden (Josh), both of La Grande; six grandchildren, Jesse, Brittany, Carter, Khloe, Kiera and Kailey; mother, Patricia of Beaverton; two sisters, Anita Peckron and Mona Lattanzi; nine aunts/uncles; and 10 nieces/nephews. Russ was preceded in death by his father, John Hiller; brother, Jerry Hiller; sister, Sandra White; and granddaughter, Mya Nicole Marie Baxter.

Celebration of Life will be at a later date. If you would like information once we plan the celebration, please contact his daughter, Tina Baxter, at 541-910-8462 or my9979@frontier.com