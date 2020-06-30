Roxanne Rae Arnold 1950 - 2020

On June 30, 2020, Roxanne Rae Arnold was tragically taken from her loved ones. She had just celebrated her 70th birthday on the 28th of June with family all weekend.

She was born June 28, 1950, in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota. In 1957, she moved to Dayton, Oregon, where she grew up and raised her children.

Roxanne was dedicated in all that she did, especially as a mother. She raised four boys on her own and kept them all together. Roxanne was also a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother and loved them all dearly. Her hobby was organizing and labeling anything and everything; she was an expert at it and proud of her skills.

Roxanne is survived by her husband, Gary Arnold; four sons and daughters-in-law, Quinn and Melissa, Travis and Heather, Jamie and Terry, and Jeremy and Stephanie Oliveira; grandchildren, Lexah and Kevin Davis, Savanah, Treigan, Kobin, Jaeden, Natalie, Logan, Brooke, and Renika Oliveira; great-grandsons, Anthony and Desmond Davis; siblings and spouses, Dianne and Al Reu, Robert and Linda Weston, Barbara Druliner, and Jay and Joyce Weston.

She is forever in our hearts.

