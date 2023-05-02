Roberta Nadine Staebler 1942 - 2024

A seventh-generation Oregonian, “Bobbi” was the eldest child of Lorn and Peggy Drummond. Surrounded by her family, Bobbi died of natural causes on July 18, 2024, in McMinnville, Oregon. Born in Medford, she was married to Gordon Staebler until he passed away in 2016. They raised children, Susan and Gordon Jr.

Like most children growing up in a farming community, Bobbi developed a strong work ethic: picking strawberries, blackcaps, and beans each summer to earn school clothes. She later worked summers processing fruits and vegetables at the local cannery. After graduating in 1961 from Sherwood High School, where she made many life-long friends, Bobbi studied in Seattle to become a dental assistant. She worked for a number of dental practices. Bobbi and Gordon lived and worked in several states, but the family lived mostly in the Yamhill County area.

Bobbi loved to visit the Oregon coast and enjoyed watching birds. First and foremost, she was a dedicated mother to her children and to her grandchildren. She is survived by daughter, Susan; and her son, Gordon Jr. ; grandchildren, Michelle, Tim, and Shelbi; three great-grandchildren; and siblings, Michael and David.

Bobbi was especially grateful for all the 24-7 care that her son, Gordon Jr., selflessly provided her in the last years of her life.

There is no service planned.

Memorial Donations may be directed to Easterseals of Oregon