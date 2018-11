Robert C. Rhoads - 1924 - 2018

Robert Rhoads passed away November 18, 2018, at Rock of Ages in McMinnville, Oregon. Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, November 24, at the Chapel of Macy & Son, with interment in Masonic Cemetery. Viewing will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, November 23, at the Chapel of Macy & Son, McMinnville.