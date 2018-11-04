Rene Isabel Lopez Ortiz - 1986 - 2018

Rene Isabel Lopez Ortiz passed away Sunday, November 4, 2018. Our hearts are heavy as we say goodbye. Rene has left behind her husband, Caesar Ornelas Ortiz; three beautiful children, Eric, Noah and Luna; her in-laws, Jose and Herminia Arguello; her mother, Debra Lopez; sister, Rita Lopez; brother, David Lopez Jr.; as well as many nieces and nephews in her home state of Arizona. Our precious Rene has gone to the Lord to join her father, David Lopez Sr.

Services are being held at Macy & Son in McMinnville. Viewing is from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Saturday, November 10, with the service to be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, November 11.

"So we are always of good courage. We know that while we are at home in the body, we are away from the Lord: we walk by faith, not by sight." 2 Corinthians 5:6-8.

