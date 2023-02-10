February 10, 2023 Tweet

Provoking Hope hosts annual fundraiser dinner Saturday

Provoking Hope, an addiction and recovery nonprofit in McMinnville, will host its annual fundraising dinner, "A Walk to Remember," Saturday, February 11, from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

"If you donate or if you buy tickets to come to the dinner, you are actually providing for an individual something that is going to change their life, save their life and give them the opportunity to give back to the community," said Executive Director Diane Reynolds on a YouTube video promoting the fundraiser. "We appreciate our community, and we're asking you to help us to make a difference in every one of the lives that come in our door."

The event will be held at The Foundry, 700 N.W. Hill Road, on the campus of Church on the Hill. Tickets for the dinner are $30 for an individual, $50 for a couple or $200 for a table of eight, and can be purchased at www.provokinghope.com. People can also make a donation from the website.