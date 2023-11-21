Ponzi appointed interim head of Linfield wine program

Linfield University has named Anna Maria Ponzi as the interim chair of the school’s wine studies program, following the retirement of Tim Matz.

Matz has overseen the program since 2021 and announced his retirement last week.

Ponzi is the former owner of Ponzi Vineyards, current chair of the Maria Stuart scholarship at Linfield and a board member for Women in Wine, the Oregon Winemakers Association and Oregon Tourism Commission.

Ponzi is also an author, public speaker and wine event curator, according to her website.