Plane crashes into Newberg home, two killed

Photos courtesy Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue##Firefighters examine the wreckage of a small plane that crashed into a Newberg home Tuesday night. Firefighters responded Tuesday night to a Newberg home that was heavily damaged when a small plane crashed into the residence.

A small airplane crashed into a North Cedar Street home in Newberg, killing two people on board, about 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3.

Multiple 911 callers reported seeing the plane spiraling towards the ground and crashing, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue. Arriving firefighters located the plane that had crashed through the roof of a residence and had come to rest partially in the home and in part of the backyard.

Initially, firefighters confirmed two occupants were in the plane. One was pronounced dead. The other occupant was removed and transported by Life Flight helicopter to a Portland trauma hospital with critical injuries. A third occupant of the plane was later discovered by firefighters when they gained better access to the craft, and that individual was pronounced dead.

The deceased victims were identified by the Newberg-Dundee Police Department as Barrett Bevacqua, 20, of Hillsboro, and Michele Cavallotti, 22, of Hillsboro. Cavallotti was an instructor with the Hillsboro Aero Academy and Bevacqua was a student pilot.

The third occupant, Emily Hurd, 20, of Hillsboro, was hospitalized. Her father, Jeremy Hurd of Spokane, Washington, posted a Facebook update on her condition at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. It read, in part:

"Surgery went well and was long due to injury ... her spinal cord is intact. Praise God! ... still intubated due to lung trauma and fractures ... potential brain bruise but looked minor. They are repeating the scan to confirm ... watching for healing over the next few days to determine if the spinal cord injury caused any permanent damage ... the next few hours/days are critical to determining her long term recovery ... her very life is a miracle and we are so thankful ... I can’t even express how truly grateful we are for all your prayers for our Emily and our family. All of her siblings are here or making their way here. ... also, please dear friends, continue to pray for the families of Emily’s friends that died in the crash. Both boys were close friends of hers and also chasing their dreams to be pilots. Their loss will be absolutely devastating to her."

The home was occupied at the time, but no one was injured. Multiple searches of the residence were conducted, and there was nothing to indicate anyone was inside the home at the time of the crash. When the homeowners were interviewed by investigators, it was determined the residence was occupied at the time, but individuals had evacuated safely.

The family is being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue’s Technical Rescue Team and Urban Search and Rescue Team were activated to oversee the scene and ensure the structural stability of the home which never caught fire.

The Newberg- Dundee Police Department is working in conjunction with the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board on an investigation into the cause of the crash.

Information related to the plane, where it had taken off from and its destination, was not released.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue was assisted on scene by numerous agencies including the Dayton Fire District and Dundee Fire Department.