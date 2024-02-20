Photo Gallery: Lunar New Year

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Summit Wushu Academy students Henry Nguyen, left, Eric Pham and Tony Chan perform group broadsword, a skill taught at the Beaverton academy.

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Nima Fiordalisi, 11, of McMinnville feeds money to the lion from the Portland Lee’s Association dance team. The tradition is believed to bring good luck in the new year.

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Stella Wismer, 4, of Gaston, is excited to discover a dollar bill inside a red packet given to her at the Lunar New Year celebration. The dollars were a donation from Lum’s GMC, one of the sponsors of the event.

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Maria Tang of Newberg demonstrates movements of tai chi with Newberg’s Zhong Ding International group.

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Playing the Japanese stringed instrument known as the koto are Nobuko Chalfen, left, Mitsuki Dazai and Josh Faber-Hammond of Oregon Koto-Kai.

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Members of the Portland Lee’s Association Dragon and Lion Dance team perform the dragon dance, a Lunar New Year tradition, as part of the celebration held Sunday, Feb. 18, at McMinnville Community Center, hosted by the Asian Heritage Association of Yamhill County.