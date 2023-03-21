Panel investigates complaints against commissioners

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
Sparkler
A little known fact. According to the Yamhill County budget, the supposedly magnanimous action by Starrett of refusing PERS and instead having the County pay into her personal 401K actually costs the taxpayers of the County more money than if she took PERS like everyone else. She would be an OPSRP employee so her PERS would essentially be a 401K anyway - and cost less to the citizens. This scheme was actually hatched by Leslie Lewis some years ago so she could funnel county money into the 401K that she had with her husband's business. Nothing magnanimous about it at all.
oldeee
With our county commissioners having to respond to all these complaints it is a wonder anything else gets done.
sbagwell
Oldee: It seems as if little else does get done. The county that once embarked on a 10-year campaign to end homelessness can't even seem to muster the gumption to accept state assistance. Maybe it's just come to view urban homelessness as a gift that keeps on giving politically.
Steve