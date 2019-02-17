Michael John Leonowicz - 1946 - 2019

Michael John Leonowicz passed away February 17, 2019, at Salem Health Hospital. He was born September 6, 1946, in the Bronx, New York, to Metz and Anita Leonowicz. Mike (aka The Polish Prince) dedicated his life to helping people in recovery from alcohol and drugs.

Preceding him in death was his wife, Gini; and Robert, his brother. He is survived by his sister, Deborah O'Kelley.

A Celebration of Life will take place at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, at McMinnville Cooperative Ministries, 544 N.E. Second St., McMinnville. Memorial donations may be made in Mike's name to Yamhill County Inner Group @ McMinnville Co-op, 544 E. Second St., McMinnville, OR 97128. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.