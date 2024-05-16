Memorial Elementary to mark 75th anniversary

Memorial Elementary School alumni are invited to join current students and staff members Friday night, May 17, for the McMinnville school’s annual Spring Fling and 75th anniversary celebration. The free event will run from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Photos and other memorabilia will be on display showing the history of the building, which opened in the fall of 1948. It was named in honor of the people who fought in World War II.

The evening also will feature classic games such as bingo and fishing for prizes, along with a magician, balloon artist and silent auction.

Food such as pizza will be available for sale, along with dinner and snacks from food trucks and ice cream from Serendipity.

Raffle tickets will be on sale for drawings for prize baskets. Also available will be Memorial T-shirts designed by Memorial alum Chelsey Nichol, co-owner of Nash & Nichol mercantile, based on an early school yearbook.

For more information, visit the school website, memorial.msd.k12.or.us.