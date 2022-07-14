July 14, 2022 Tweet

McMinnville police arrest Dayton teacher on sexual abuse charges

McMinnville police arrested a Dayton Grade School third-grade teacher Thursday, July 14, on charges that he had sexual contact with a 10-year-old child.

Henry J. Claxton of Carlton, 25, was charged with one count of sexual abuse in the first degree, a Class B Felony. The charge is a Measure 11 offense.

He was lodged in Yamhill County Jail.

Pollice said the contact occurred in McMinnville at a non-school related location. The girl is not a Dayton School District student, they said.

Police said they don't have any information that indicates an additional victims. they are encouraging anyone with information about this case to contact Det. Marc Cerda, at 503-435-5618 or at marc.cerda@mcminnvilleoregon.gov..

McMinnville Police opened an investigation of allegations of inappropriate contact between Clayton and a child on June 28. The teacher contacted detectives Thursday and admitted to the crime, according to police.

Juliette's House, the Yamhill County child abuse intervention center in McMinnville, assisted in the investigation.

Suspicion of child abuse can be reported to the McMinnville police of other area law enforcement agencies, or to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children's tipline, at 1-900-THE-LOST.