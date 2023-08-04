McMinnville man receives citation for menacing

The Oregon State Police cited a McMinnville man for menacing related to a handgun incident on Highway 99W just north of the McDougall Road corner/Dayton scales the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 1.

He was identified as Wesley J. Kouns, 66.

The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office first responded to the call, according to Capt. Sam Elliott.

“One motorist reported that another motorist pointed a handgun at them during a road rage incident,” he said. “YCSO stopped the reported suspect (at the Highway 99W location) and the incident was turned over to Oregon State Police.”

The victim, a Newberg resident, reported Kouns passed him on the right, and while doing so pointed a “silverish” handgun at him, according to trooper Justin Zemlicka. Kouns said he pointed a “finger gun” at the complainant, but admitted he had a handgun in his vehicle.

A search did locate a handgun similar to the one the victim described. Kouns was cited and not taken into custody.