McMinnville boys tennis beats Century and Forest Grove

The McMinnville boy’s tennis team won both of its matches this week, defeating Century 7-1 on Tuesday and topping Forest Grove 7-2 on Wednesday.

Strong doubles play led the Grizzlies in both matches, and the top two singles players were also stellar.

Four matches into the season, Jameson Rickards has proven to be formidable in singles play, winning all four of his matches, each in a top-two spot.

Seniors Graysen Terry and Luke Johnson blend experience, athleticism and deft shot-making and have yet to drop a set in their four matches.

Deviating from routine, coach Ericson Teller has mixed and matched his players, moving them between singles and doubles play.

“The players need to be challenged. By playing both singles and doubles they learn the patience of singles and the need to be aggressive in doubles,” Teller said.

Teller highlighted multiple players who have performed well in both matches, including Henry Berger, Emerson Teller, Oscar Martinez Elias, Owen Wark and Hollis Teller.

“Having options in the lineup and guys that are willing to take on new roles, it makes coaching these young men a joy.”

Senior Angel Elias Flores and sophomores Tanner Leikam, Nylan Bills, Owen James, Reed Klosterman and Micah Malmstrom all won their doubles matches.

After a week off for spring break, the Grizzlies return to action on Tuesday, April 4, when they travel to Liberty. They return home two days later, on April 6, to take on Glencoe.