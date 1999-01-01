Marianne Dunstan McClellan 1938 - 2022

We will be celebrating the wonderful life of Marianne McClellan at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 4, in the Sanctuary of McMinnville Cooperative Ministries, and we welcome you to join us in remembering her.

Marianne was the daughter of Henry “Harry” Dunstan and Mary Ann Stephenson Dunstan. She was born and raised in Butte, Montana.

She attended Eastern Montana College of Education in Billings, where she earned a teaching diploma in 1957, then later in 1979 earned a master’s degree in Education from Western Montana College in Dillon, Montana.

While attending college, Marianne met the love of her life, Robert E. McClellan. They were married in Butte in 1957, moved to Lewistown, Montana, where Marianne began her teaching career.

Marianne and Bob had two beautiful daughters, Lynn and Julie. Their family moved to Butte where Marianne taught fourth grade. She was a desired teacher, making learning fun and engaging, and planned many class outings and experiences.

While living in Butte, Marianne was an active member of the United Church of Christ. She also enthusiastically participated in the Junior League of Butte, a couple’s bridge group, Lady Lions, and a gourmet cooking class.

After many years of teaching, Marianne retired and shortly afterward moved to McMinnville, Oregon, to be closer to her daughters and their families, especially her beloved grandchildren, Bobby and Emma Orth.

Marianne traveled extensively and visited many places around the world, including Africa, Russia, China, Costa Rica, Holland, Greece, Turkey, England, Europe, and more. Her travel companions consisted of her niece, Welda, friends she taught with, and her family.

She was a life-long learner and especially enjoyed gardening, birdwatching, and reading. She designed and hand-crafted many beautiful quilts, and her spirit of adventure made her “game for anything!”

Marianne was genuinely interested in people and had a unique gift of accepting people as they are. She was an attentive listener and engaging conversationalist. Her generosity knew no bounds – whether she was sharing her time, financial resources, creativity, or love – she gave freely and joyfully and without discrimination.

Even in her retirement, Marianne kept herself busy and active; she participated in the Current Events Club, book club, quilting group, McMinnville Cooperative Ministries and more than one bird-watching organization. She attended many of Bobby and Emma’s sports and school activities and always encouraged and enjoyed the sharing of Margaritas and family dinners. She loved living in McMinnville and took great joy and pride in her home and garden, tending lovingly to her many flowers and birdfeeders.

Marianne will be forever loved and remembered by daughter, Lynn Ford and son-in-law Bradley Ford; daughter, Julie Orth and son-in-law Jim Orth; and grandchildren, Bobby and Emma Orth; niece and best friend, Welda Murphy; niece, Nancy Michalsky; niece, Jill Mainard; nephew, Harry Mainard; niece, Bonnie Meiwald; niece, Robin Fynn; nephew, Jim Dunstan; and many other cousins and great-nieces and -nephews.

If you would like to honor Marianne with a donation, her charities of choice are: EMILY’s List https://www.emilyslist.org, McMinnville Cooperative Ministries http://mac-coop.org/ or the National Audubon Society www.audobon.org. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com