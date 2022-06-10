Mac council to hear from public on Three Mile Lane Plan, budget

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
So if there's an application planning wants passed, several extensions can be pushed through to keep the hearing open. Funny how that wasn't an option for the Stafford application and the city council was given about two weeks for the UGB reply with about 800 pages of technical documentation, both applications hotly contested by citizens, but favored by planning. The UGB overload was followed the next week by an equally large technical document for the fire district decision.
So the city council doesn't get enough time to read the packets in detail for major decisions and planning can continue to get extensions to make its case when citizens don't. Remind me about who reports to whom in the city structure?