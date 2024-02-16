By Scott Unger • Of the News-Register • February 16, 2024 Tweet

Mac city council holds work session on public camping, enforcement

A comprehensive, four-hour McMinnville City Council work session will tackle all aspects of public camping and enforcement efforts Wednesday at Kent Taylor Civic Hall.

The session will feature input from the city’s community development, police, city manager’s office, public works and legal departments, exploring “all of the laws surrounding camping and prohibited camping in the state of Oregon and the city of McMinnville,” Mayor Remy Drabkin said previously.

Drabkin announced the work session in January following several contentious council meetings regarding requests to implement safe zones near schools due to issues with homeless campers.

The work session will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, at Kent Taylor Civic Hall.