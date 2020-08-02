Lois Marilyn Wade 1932 - 2020

Lois Marilyn Wade of McMinnville, Oregon, passed away August 2, 2020, at the age of 88.

Lois was born January 26, 1932, in Martinez, California, the second oldest of four girls born to Leo “Clifford” Bride and Ann (Hermens) Bride. The family moved from California in 1942, and she graduated from McMinnville High School in 1949.

Lois worked in a government (PMA) office in McMinnville until she married Robert W. Wade in 1952. She was preceded in death by Robert Wade, her husband of 50 years; her parents; and sisters, Barbara Inman and Joan Heynderickx; and step-children, Gary Wade and Linda Wade, from Robert’s first marriage. She is survived by her sister, Sandi Shook; her children, Marshall “Rocky” Wade (Glenda), Michael Wade, and Maureen Fish; five grandchildren, Trisha, Brian, Roseann, Stacie and Stephanie; and two great-granddaughters, Juliet and Claire.

The family wishes to thank the special people at Marjorie House Memory Care in McMinnville and Serenity Hospice for the excellent and loving care provided.

At her request, there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the American Cancer Society in care of Macy & Son in McMinnville. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.