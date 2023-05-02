Linda Marie Hepler 1951 - 2025

Linda Marie Hepler, of Keizer, Oregon, passed away June 3, 2025, with family present. Born September 30, 1951, to Fred and Marion Carpenter, Linda spent most of her childhood and young adult life in McMinnville, Oregon. Following a few adventures in her early 20s, Linda settled in the Salem, Oregon, area, where she spent most of her adult life.

She was an avid reader, an enjoyer of crossword puzzles and board games, a lover of animals, a dedicated pool player, and an occasional golfer. Linda loved nothing more than to spend her time on the Oregon coast, enjoying the sound of the waves and the cool coast air.

She was a devoted mother and grandmother, who took great pride in her daughter and grandson. Linda, a much loved wife, mother, grandmother, friend, daughter, and sister, is survived by her husband of 42 years, Jim Hepler; daughter, Amanda Cazin, and husband, Craig Cazin; and grandson, Aiden Hepler-Cazin.

There will be no memorial, but if you wish, donations in her honor can be made to Hopes Haven Friends, a dog rescue based in Salem.