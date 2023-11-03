November 3, 2023 Tweet

Letters to the Editor: Nov. 3, 2023

Making a difference

Another week, another mass shooting getting national attention.

We have so many mass shootings in America, I’m not sure how many fatalities are now required to make national news. Certainly, though, the 18 lives lost in Maine meets the requirement.

This kind of mass casualty event doesn’t happen in other developed countries with such regularity. We are number one in this heartbreaking statistic.

There’s no need to continue down this path. Insanity is defined as doing the same thing over and over, and expecting a different outcome.

Sadly, we have politicians here who are only willing to offer thoughts and prayers for the victims in the face of such headlines. Well, it’s clear that strategy is not working!

We have a new House Leader in Michael Johnson. When asked what we should do in response to the Maine tragedy, he offered prayers for the country and the victims.

Unfortunately, too many elected leaders are indebted to the organizations who give them money for their very expensive campaigns. Among them is the National Rifle Association, which pours millions into buying politicians willing to exchange innocent blood for campaign infusions.

The NRA used to be led by its millions of American members. Back then, it focused on safe gun operation for hunting and self-defense – a noble purpose.

Well, it’s no longer led by its members, most of whom support common sense gun safety measures. It’s become a lobby for gun manufacturers, which, concerned only with profits, pour in money to buy votes.

Fortunately, we have a choice because we can vote.

Research your candidates, whether local or national. Determine if they are willing to take on the gun lobby and stand up for common sense gun safety measures.

We can do this. We’ve have had great success when we’ve pulled together.

Phil Forve

McMinnville

Just say no

With a simple internet search, you learn that Israel has a population of less than 10 million and a gross domestic product of about $455 billion. That compares to a population of 340 million and GDP of $27 trillion for the U.S

If you look a little closer, you learn that between $3 billion and $4 billion in U.S. taxpayer money is given to Israel annually, free of charge. Essentially, the only reason Israel can exist as a country is through subsidy from the U.S. Taxpayer.

Yet this small country, with virtually no means to sustain itself economically on its own, has a hold on the American political class like no other. The daily pandering to Israel by our politicians, and the talking heads in the mainstream media, is mindboggling.

How far will they go? Do they have any idea what they are doing?

Does anyone really believe Israel acts in the best interests of the United States?

If you say “yes,” then consider the 34 personnel killed and 171 wounded when the Israeli Air Force and Navy attacked the USS Liberty in international waters on June 7, 1967, during the Six-Day War Israel fought with neighboring Arab states. That unprovoked attack, which Israel blamed on mistaken identity, was hidden from the American public for many years and many of the relevant documents still remain classified today.

In fact, the Israeli government only acts in what it believes to be its best interest. It’s about time that the “out of touch with reality” American political class and their scions start doing the same.

No amount of money, weapons and blood sent to Israel — or Ukraine for that matter — is going to make America great again.

Larry Treadwell

Sheridan