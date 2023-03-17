March 17, 2023 Tweet

Letters to the Editor: March 17, 2023

Wrong on all counts

This letter is my opinion on the News-Register article of Feb. 10 about the Yamhill County commissioners exempting themselves from the rule of law on harassment. They decided harassment law applies to everyone else — even volunteers and contractors, as well as employees — BUT NOT TO THEM!

I feel they do not have the right, at least not without a public vote, to create any exception for themselves from a state or federal law enforced by the state Bureau of Labor and Industries.

That is not only wrong, but illegal. It’s an illegal action on their part to allow themselves to harass and abuse others without any repercussions, legal or otherwise.

Maybe someone needs to talk with BOLI, the ACLU or the state Ethics Commission about the legality of their action in passage of this exception only for themselves. I’d like to see a lawsuit brought to challenge this.

When has it been legal for any government agency to exempt itself from a rule of law everyone else is forced to abide by?

The president of the U.S.? The governor? Our state representatives? I don’t think so.

So now our county rulers have more power than any of them?

I wish I had the money to fund a legal challenge on this one. They are wrong!

Roger Currier

Newberg

Not all the same

Lisa McCracken’s commentary, “The high price of vaccine freedom,” was an interesting opinion piece.

I clearly remembered receiving the military’s onslaught of vaccines 50 years ago. Some fellow recruits literally passed out from the shock to their system.

Lisa chided us all to believe the numbers because they can’t lie.

I once had a job where the boss had a habit of always telling us that the figures don’t lie while wildly tapping on his calculator during staff meetings. Finally, the salty maintenance foreman replied one day, “Figures don’t lie, but liars figure,” and we all knew he was right.

There is an inherent difference between the many earlier vaccines and the COVID-19 vaccines: The earlier ones have a track record for actually stopping a disease and its transmission.

Acceptance of the COVID vaccine has been rejected by many for several reasons: unknown potential for long-term effects; suppression of open debate; suppression of COVID origins; vaccination mandates with severe enforcement protocols; a lack of focus on treatment of high-risk groups; lack of information about potentially dangerous side effects; loss of personal freedoms as a tool of societal change.

Most people would agree that the development and use of vaccines for polio, mumps, smallpox and many other serious diseases has improved our lives.

I had a grandfather who was crippled by polio. And I clearly remember the discomfort of chicken pox and the mumps at a time before there were vaccines for those diseases.

Lisa seemed to be implying that if we reject the COVID vaccine under certain circumstances, we will soon be rejecting many more vaccines. I believe that is simply not true.

Steve Wozniak

Newberg

For the kids

I am writing to support Lu Ann Anderson and Larry Vollmer for the McMinnville School Board.

I have known Lu Ann on a professional basis for approximately 20 years. With confidence, I can describe her as a tireless advocate for all children.

As a former McMinnville school superintendent, I know how important it is to have board members who will serve objectively and make decisions in the best interests of the students they serve. Lu Ann will do just that.

The McMinnville School District has historically been well served by its board of directors, each member working sincerely to provide quality experiences for its students. Longtime member Larry Vollmer epitomize that, and thus deserves reelection to his position.

Larry’s past oversight of programs and policy contributed to many successes.

He takes the role of board member seriously and strives to serve the McMinnville Community through support of its children. His reelection would ensure continuity and continued benefits for the district during a time when other long-serving and equally good board members will be retiring.

On behalf of the kids, vote for Lu Ann and Larry.

Maryalice Russell

McMinnville

Open and honest

In reference to a Jan 29 Oregonian editorial about government:

As a political entity, government needs to be schooled about being more open and honest with its constituents.

“Transparency should be a regular cost of government.” That’s an adage most people do not give due attention.

The editorial pointed out that transparency builds trust, and trust should be a valued commodity in our society. We all need to work on being more open and honest.

Janet De With

Yamhill