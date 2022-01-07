January 7, 2022 Tweet

Letters to the Editor: January 7, 2022

Not acceptable

Our rural home accesses the internet only through very expensive satellite services. So we were excited to learn that money was being spent to increase reasonable cost internet services to rural homes.

The original numbers in the contract signed by Yamhill County, according to the News-Register, were: expand service to 8,000 new customers and improve service for 1,800 existing customers by adding six to nine towers. The new totally underwhelming numbers are: expand service to 1,000 to 1,600 new customers and improve service to an undetermined number of existing services by adding two towers, additional towers being critical to expanding coverage to currently unserved homes.

From the somewhat confusing article, it appears most of the effort will be going toward upgrading service to those who already have it.

What is going on here? How can this possibly be acceptable?

Karen Swenson

McMinnville



Proactive and responsive

I want to thank the people at McMinnville Water & Light for their hard work during the recent snow storm.

Up in the West Hills, our power went out twice in two days, and restored within five hours each time. I am grateful to have a local power company that is proactive, responsive and committed to supplying electricity from mostly renewable energy sources.

Michele Reschly

McMinnville



So very wrong

With regard to the letter by Craig Pubols that appeared on Dec. 31:

I find it difficult to control my feelings upon reading his comparison of holding Newberg School Board members responsible for their own recall election cost to that of a rape victim being responsible for the cost of prosecuting the rapist.

He was accusing your Dec. 24 editorial of being an insult to the citizens of Yamhill County, saying that in addition to everything else, you blamed them for the cost of the recall election.

You are so very wrong, Mr. Pubols, because a rape victim did not have a choice whereas those school board members did. If they had resigned, no cost to taxpayers for the election.

Linda O’Hara

McMinnville



Reflections worth sharing

Rep. David Gomberg, whose coastal district stretches inland to include Sheridan, often sends out a legislative message. I was so impressed by his latest that I decided to cite some of it in my letter, with a link for everyone to read it in full at https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/ORLEG/bulletins/303bc4e.

It’s titled, “Reflections on the New Year.” I am paraphrasing some of what he believes we should do to make our new year a bit kinder and more productive, but there is more ... much more. I hope you’ll take time to read it.

Consider more than one source or perspective. Have coffee with someone you disagree with and listen to them intently. Help our overtaxed healthcare system, and our essential workers and vulnerable loved ones, by getting vaccinated. Make time for yourself and do things that bring you joy.

Prepare a home emergency kit in case of a natural disaster. Pay it forward by buying the person in line behind you a cup of coffee or helping out with the person’s grocery bill. Meet your neighbors. Contact someone from the past who has made a difference in your life and show your appreciation.

Create less waste. Reduce, reuse and recycle. Donate clothing and other items you no longer need. Explore a new beach, park, public garden or hiking trail.

We live in a special place. Visit one of the free galleries or concerts that enrich our communities.

Learn more about Oregon’s history. Go outside in the rain and celebrate our wealth of water.

May 2022 be a happier, healthier one for all of us!

Liz Marlia-Stein

McMinnville