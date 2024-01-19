January 19, 2024 Tweet

Letters to the Editor: January 19, 2024

No one wants to work

I don’t want to get into a debate on who is best for the position of the U.S. presidency with the clearly Democratic Biden writer Phil Forve (a characterization Forve emphatically disputes, the editors note), but feel compelled to question one of the statements he made in last week’s guest commentary.

Mr. Forve wrote, “More people are working in America today than at any other time in our history, and wages are rising faster than inflation. Simply put, we have the strongest economy in the world.”

I am not sure where this man lives, but maybe it’s in a cave, given that everywhere you look there is a NOW HIRING sign posted. And these businesses cannot beg employees to take job, even with huge bonuses offered.

Self-service gas came because of lack of gas attendants wanting to work. And how many stores are forced to close early or close on a given day because they do not have help?

No one wants to work as long as the government continues to pay them not to. Never before in history have you seen a NOW HIRING sign on at least every other business.

And he says we have the most ever working, with wages rising faster than the inflation rate?

Great for some, but what about the accompanying increases for gas, electric, water, food and everything else? Prices are increasing at more than twice the rate of wages or the 3% Social Security hike.

All this makes me wonder about the rest of the statements in his commentary.

Roger Currier

Newberg



Dedicated to help

I want to thank our city for being dedicated to providing an actual service to those experiencing homelessness. Specifically, the library took pains to be open as a warming shelter so those with nowhere else to go could stay warm and dry.

I read the headlines about people complaining about the worst of the worst encampments and saying how bad our city is. I even read that one of our commissioners was in the audience. I don’t see the county stepping up to try and help. Not one single county building was open to be a resource.

It makes me more thankful to the city for saying yes, stepping up, and helping out.

Anne Messner

McMinnville