Kelly D. Kreder 1954 - 2023

Kelly Douglas Kreder was born December 17, 1954, in McMinnville, Oregon. Kelly was born to Carl and Dorothy Kreder of Dayton, Oregon, and is the third of five siblings. Kelly went to Dayton High School and took some classes at the University of Oregon before he returned to work his family farm and make a career of farming blueberries and hazelnuts.

In 1980, Kelly married Anne Stroben, and they raised four children together in Dayton.

Sadly, Kelly passed away Friday, December 15, 2023, from complications following a motor vehicle accident. He was 68 years old. Kelly loved fishing, classic rock music and spending time with the people he cared for. He will be remembered for his kindness, quick sense of humor, hard work and generosity.

Kelly is survived by his mother, Dorothy Kreder Pekkola; his four siblings, Kathy Lambert, Peggy Mangis, Tim Kreder, and Jennifer Sardina; his four children, Jacob Kreder, Eric Kreder, Lisa Spahr (Geoff), and Andrew Kreder; and his beloved granddaughter, Mallory Spahr.

A Memorial Service in his honor will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 23, at First Baptist Church in Dayton, Oregon. To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.