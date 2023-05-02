Joan Marie Taft 1944 - 2025

Joan Marie Taft passed away peacefully on July 17, 2025, in Sherwood Oregon, releasing her from her ongoing battle with Alzheimer's. She was 81.

Joan was born in 1955, and raised in Hawthorne, California. She lived in multiple areas of the country, including Memphis, Tennessee, Oahu, Hawaii, Orlando, Florida, and retired to McMinnville, Oregon, after a successful marketing career with Flying Tigers, which later became Federal Express. She traveled the world both for work and for pleasure, including places like Barbados, Brazil, New Zealand, Tahiti, China, France, Switzerland, Ireland, England, and more.

She was an avid reader, mostly of mystery novels, sometimes completing two books in the same day. She was kind and generous and enjoyed her time volunteering with multiple charities. Joan made regular donations to the local food bank, which was very important to her. Her kindness and generosity extended to her family, children, and friends. She was quick to help out when needed. She opened her home on Thanksgiving to all, and her home was the place for all the stray kids to hang out growing up. The door was always open with a generous smile and a warm hug.

Joan is survived by siblings, Bill McKindley, Linda Lee, Tom McKindley, Bob McKindley, and Don McKindley; her children, Patrick Taft and Julie Dimick; 12 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. Her daughter, Kelly Jones; brothers, Kenneth McKindley and Michael McKindley; and best friend, Nancy Leven, preceded her in death. A Celebration of Life is being planned for late summer 2025 in Southern California. Updates will be provided on Facebook.

Memorial donations may be made to komen.org and alz.org To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com