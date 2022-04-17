Jere Jo Laughlin 1943 - 2022

It is with great sadness we announce that Jere Laughlin passed away on April 17, 2022. Jere was born June 27, 1943, to William and Dixie Walker; she spent much of her early years in the Tillamook, Oregon, area. After her parents divorced, she finally settled in Carlton with her mom and stepdad, Clem VonEuw. She graduated from Yamhill-Carlton High School, which was where she met her future husband and soulmate, Charles E. Laughlin. She and Charlie were married in 1962 and would have celebrated their 60th anniversary in August.

They welcomed Charlie Joe (CJ) and then Michelle during the next few years. She was also blessed with four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. As parents, they were always involved, including traveling to horse shows, baseball games and swim meets, where she became a time and stroke judge up to the state level, always going above and beyond. Their home on the hill in Yamhill was always welcome to all and a hangout for the teenage years, especially with the pool in the summer. Amazingly pioneering, she also organized the first alcohol-free grad party in Yamhill County in 1983. She continued that support with each of her grandkids' various activities.

Jere and Charlie were inseparable, whether working, traveling, or playing. Initially they farmed in Yamhill but later grew Laughlin Oil Company into a successful business.

Over the years, she was involved in several service and community organizations, including the Soroptimists and the Oregon Cattlewomen Association. In her spare time, she enjoyed traveling, visiting casinos and playing golf. She and Charlie were long-time members of Michelbook Country Club, where she was a member of the ladies' golf group. Jere’s smile could light up a room and her greatest joy was making memories with her family and friends.

Jere is survived by her husband, Charlie; son, CJ (Debbie) Laughlin; daughter, Michelle (Bernie) Peterson; grandchildren, Tori, Chas, Justin and Dylan; and great-grandchildren, Myla Rae and Ronan (the red). She is also survived by sisters, Billie Bowles, Darlene (Byron) Boudon, and Nancy (Dave) Boysen. Jere also leaves behind her loving, extended family, including Carolyn (Pete) DeCrevel and Dorothy Suzeski, and numerous close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Mike Walker and Dennis VonEuw; and sister, Diana Waibel.

A celebration of life will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at Michelbook Country Club.

Donations in her honor may be made to the Laughlin Scholarship with Yamhill-Carlton High School. To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.