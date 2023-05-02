Jack Brooks 1934 - 2025

Jack Brooks, at the age of 91, passed away July 4, 2025, in McMinnville, Oregon. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. He was born May 21, 1934, in Dallas, Oregon, to William Dudley Brooks and Venna Marjorie (Woolley) Brooks. Jack grew up and lived in Perrydale, Oregon, and attended school there from first grade through high school, graduating in 1953 from Perrydale High School. After high school, Jack enlisted in the United States Coast Guard and served four years on an icebreaker ship, the USCGC Northwind. Jack said they traveled the globe, going from both the North and South poles in the same year. Returning home from duty in 1957 to the Willamette Valley, and looking for employment, Jack applied for a position at Montgomery Ward and started working in the sporting goods department in the McMinnville store. At the same time, he also enrolled at Linfield College, attending there for two years until 1959, while also receiving managerial training when he was at work. During this time, Jack married Shirley Simantel and started a family, having three children: Kimberly, Martin, and Craig, born in 1958, '59 and '61, respectively. In less than four years, Jack worked his way up to become the Assistant Manager of the McMinnville Montgomery Ward store. Getting transferred within the company in 1963, he spent four years working in Missoula, Montana, and then Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, until 1967, when he was then offered the position of manager back in the McMinnville store. Jack, Shirley, and their family again returned to Mac for about two years. In 1969, he received another promotion to the Ward's District Office in Portland as Line Merchandise Manager and was in that position for a little over three years. In July of 1971, Jack married Jean Wilson, who had three children: Bradley, Pamela, and Craig. In 1973, he was transferred to Escondido, California, as manager of the Ward's store, where he worked for almost two years before getting yet another promotion to manager of the San Diego Mission Valley store. At the time, it was the largest Montgomery Ward’s store on the West Coast. Jack ended his 32-year career with Montgomery Ward in 1989, when about a year later, he and Jean moved to Bend, Oregon. Jack started his second career, briefly working for Ace Hardware before signing on with Walmart. Within a short period of time, he was offered the position of manager of the Hood River Walmart store, moving there in 1997. After five years, in 2002, Jack and Jean moved to McMinnville, where he became co-manager of the McMinnville Walmart store. They built a new house and were very happy to be closer to family. Working at Walmart for almost ten years, Jack officially retired in 2004, when he was 70 years old. Jack and Jean were always very busy, involved, and on the go. They were active members of the First Christian Church in Escondido, when they lived there. They loved to travel and took many trips to Cabo San Lucas in the early years, and also went to Hawaii several times. One of their favorite trips was a month-long tour of Europe in 2006 with Ron and Helen Brooks. Jack also enjoyed golfing, yard work and watching sporting events, especially the Blazer games. In his retirement, Jack volunteered at Michelbook Golf Club as the course marshal, getting even more opportunities to play golf with the additional job perks. Jack and Jean liked to attend family functions and sporting events, especially when the grandkids were involved with various school activities. Jack also had a strong Christian faith and was an active member of The Church on the Hill and the adult Bible Study group. Jack and Jean were married for 52 years when Jean passed away in March of 2023.



Jack is survived by his children, Kimberly Brooks and Craig Brooks; brother, Ron Brooks (Helen Brooks); sister, Ann Pitts; stepchildren, Bradley Allen, Pamela Allen, and Craig Allen; along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jack was predeceased by his son, Martin Brooks; parents, William Dudley Brooks and Venna Marjorie (Woolley) Brooks; his siblings, Bill Brooks (Edith), Marie Knight (Bud), Millie Adams (Ray), Dorothy Knoke (Bill), and Robert Brooks (Leona); and brother-in-law, Roy Pitts. They are gone from our sight, but never from our hearts; in loving memory. Jack will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him. A private family memorial service for Jack Brooks will be held at a later date. Macy & Son Funeral Directors will be handling the arrangements. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com