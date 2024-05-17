May 17, 2024 Tweet

Investigating the Bible: Scriptures dictate no mandatory retirement age

By DAVID CARLSON PASTOR

Red Skelton, a successful comedian in radio, film, and the early days of television, was the master of many humorous fictional characters and pantomime. In 1994, at 80 years old, he explained, “People always tell me, ‘You look good.’ There are three stages of life,” he said. “Youth, middle age, and ‘you look good’.” Someone quipped that old age is the metallic age: Silver in the hair, titanium in the knees, and lead in the pants.

The United States Census Bureau referred to the Baby Boomer generation as the “gray tsunami.” Since 2010, about 10,000 people per day in America turn 65. The Bible has much to say about older people and it is good.

For God’s work, there is no mandatory retirement age. Noah was 500 years old when he found favor in the eyes of the Lord in a corrupt world. He and his sons built a massive ark and God filled it with animals before the flood. (Genesis 6:8-9).

When God told centenarian Abraham that he would father a child with his 90-year-old wife, he fell on his face laughing! His wife Sarah “…was listening at the tent door…(and) laughed to herself.” God responded: “Is anything too hard for the Lord? At the appointed time I will return to you, about this time next year, and Sarah will have a son.” (Genesis 18:11,12, 14-15, English Standard Version; used unless noted).

Moses was 80 when God appeared to him in the burning bush. Then, for 40 years he led more than 600,000 Israelites through a desert, as God miraculously sustained them. The fifth commandment he carried down from the mountain is “Honor your father and your mother, that you days may be long in the land…”. (Exodus 20:12). Similar guidance came from the apostle Paul to youthful Timothy: “Do not rebuke an older man, but encourage him as you would a father.” (I Timothy 5:1). When Moses died at 120 years, “His eye was undimmed, and his vigor unabated.” (Deuteronomy 34:7).

Time can teach. “Wisdom is with the aged, and understanding in length of days.” (Job 12:12). Economist and prolific author Thomas Sowell, who is 94, wrote: “Looking at old photographs makes it hard for me to believe that I was ever than thin physically. And remembering some of the things I did in those days makes it hard to believe that I was ever that thin mentally.”

The New Testament also has its elderly notables. An old priest named Zechariah and his wife Elizabeth gave birth to John the Baptist. (Luke 1:57-66). And elderly and devout man named Simeon had been assured by the Holy Spirit that he would not die until he had seen the Messiah. When baby Jesus was brought to Jerusalem for circumcision, Simeon took the babe in his arms and said, “Sovereign Lord, as you have promised, you now dismiss your servant in peace. For my eyes have seen your salvation, which you have prepared in the sight of all people, a light for revelation to the Gentiles and for the glory of your people Israel.” (Luke 2:29-32, New International Version).

Paul was old, imprisoned and expecting execution, but did not despair: “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Henceforth there laid up for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day…” (II Timothy 4: 7-8). For young and old there is a hope with God: “He gives power to the faint, and to him who has no might he increases strength. Even youths shall faint and be weary, and young men shall fall exhausted; but they who wait for the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings like eagles; they shall run and not be weary; they shall walk and not faint. (Isaiah 40:29-31).

David Carlson Pastor (yes, that is his last name, not his profession) is a Polk County resident and graduate of Bethel Theological Seminary in Minnesota (M.Div., M.Th.).