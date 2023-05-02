Helen Jackman 1934 - 2025

We are sad to announce the death of Helen Mary Jackman on October 7, 2025, at the age of 91.



Helen Mary Dille was born in 1934, in Malad, Idaho, and grew up in rural Idaho and Oregon. She loved animals and always had pet dogs and cats, sometimes adopting strays.



As an adult, Helen lived mostly in Yamhill County. She raised a family in McMinnville, Oregon, and retired to Carlton after living for a time in Utah, Kentucky, and eastern Oregon.



Helen had three boys, Ronald, Bruce, and Mark, from her first marriage to Keith Schuchardt, and then gained five stepchildren, Chris, Regina, Robin, Scott, and Gerald, when she married Cecil Homer Jackman. She was a loving mother who worked hard to care for her family.



In McMinnville, Helen worked for General Telephone, the state of Oregon, Archway Cookies and Neonex before opening the New to You consignment store as a co-owner.



Helen was a lifelong member of the Church of Latter-day Saints, as were her parents.



There will be a memorial gathering at 2:30 p.m. November 9, 2025, at North Valley Friends Church in Newberg, Oregon.