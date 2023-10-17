By News-Register staff • 

Fundraiser planned for Amity cancer victim

##Marlo Keliiheleua
“Warriors Unite for Marlo’s Fight” is the theme of an Amity High School fundraiser to benefit 1988 graduate Marlo Keliiheleua who was diagnosed last September with what event organizers describe as a rare, fast-growing Stage IV cervical cancer.

She currently is undergoing a 12-week treatment plan at the Envita Medical Center in Scottsdale, Arizona, that began immediately following her diagnosis.

The entire fundraising goal is $150,000. A GoFundMe has raised more than $40,000 of a goal of $50,000.

Keliiheleua, a mother of three, is employed at the Natural Family Health Clinic in Beaverton where her brother, Tyler, is the founder.

The Warrior Class of ’88 is organizing the all-day fundraiser scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 28, at the school, 503 Oak Ave.

Registration is at 10 a.m. and the 5K run/walk starts at 11 a.m. The kids’ fun dash happens at noon and from 1to 4 p.m. there will be carnival fun and games, a costume contest, haunted spaces, cake walk and more. From 2 to 5 p.m., a silent auction is planned, From 6 to 9:30 the meal of Hawaiian teriyaki chicken, macaroni salad and rice will be served, and there will be live music.

Attendees are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes.

Admission fees are $50 for the 5K run/walk, $10 for the kids’ fun dash, $10 for the carnival, $20 for the meal and $20 to enjoy the band.

Additionally, donations can be made to the GoFundMe account at gofundme.com/f/help-marlo-kick-cancer. It is being organized by Joshua Keliiheleua and Heather Harris Keliiheleua.

For information, contact Lisa Boschee, 503-435-8591; Kelli Hansen, 971-241-9800; Debbie Lamme, 503-899-8087, or Kerri Stepisnik, 971-241-0088.

Lamme said volunteers are needed for the 5K run/walk, and anyone interested in helping with that event can call or text her with contact information.

 

